LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Mattress Firm stores across the Las Vegas Valley will be hosting a toy drive to help benefit local foster children, the company said in a statement.
The toy drive started on Nov. 12 and is scheduled to end on Dec. 16, the company said. The goal of the drive is to benefit the local foster community and "to spread the holiday cheer."
Donations that will be accepted include new toys, books and electronics and can be dropped off at any Mattress Firm location in the Las Vegas Valley during normal business hours, according to the company. Stores will accept new, unwrapped toys and money contributions for foster children and families in need.
The company said all proceeds from the toy drive will be donated to CASA Foundation of Las Vegas once the drive ends.
