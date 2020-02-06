BOULDER CITY (FOX5) -- A gigantic water tank arrived at Lake Mead Thursday as part of the Southern Nevada Water Authority's Low Lake Level Pumping Station.
Due to drought conditions since the early 2000s, the water level at Lake Mead has dropped 130 feet and current infrastructure was in danger of becoming inoperable.
The low lake pumping project, which began in 2015, will allow water authorities to draw water from a much deeper part of the lake.
“If the lake continues to decline, Southern Nevada still has access to it’s primary water supply,” said Bronson Mack, a spokesperson for the Southern Nevada Water Authority.
When pumps at Lake Mead are shut on and off, it can create a fluctuation of water pressure.
The tank was designed to absorb a surge of water.
“This large surge tank that will be installed will serve to capture any of those pressure fluctuations so that they don’t damage any of our municipal water infrastructure,” Mack said.
Getting the tank to Lake Mead was not easy.
It weighs 135,000 pounds and is capable of holding 132,000 gallons of water. A custom made trailer was the only way to transport the tank over 500 miles and 8 days.
The tank traveled with a Nevada Highway Patrol escort and with the help of the Nevada Division of Transportation.
At times being pulled and pushed simultaneously by heavy duty big rigs.
“This has been a long process that we have been working with all of these various entities on for well over a year,” Mack said.
The behemoth made its way down Boulder City parkway as drivers pulled over to take cell phone video.
“I wanted to see this come through. It’s crazy man, It’s huge,” Boulder City resident Julie Terry said.
When all is said and done, the Lower Lake Level Pumping Station will cost a total of $1.3 billion dollars.
The tank will be put in place in the next couple of days and the entire project is scheduled to be completed by spring.
