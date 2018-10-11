LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Construction crews blasted a large portion of land near Mt. Potosi to make way for the widening of Blue Diamond Road.

The $59 million, 6-mile-long highway project began in September. The Nevada Department of Transportation said the project will expand the two-way highway to four travel lanes between mile markers 16 and 22.

“This is vital southwest valley corridor serves as a crucial link between Las Vegas and Pahrump,” said NDOT Director Rudy Malfabon. “We are pleased to start this final widening phase between two communities that have experienced rapid development in recent years. This highway improvement will expand capacity and enhance motorist safety while also improving mobility and reliability.”

NDOT said the project is expected to be completed in August 2020.

