LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police arrested a masseur accused of inappropriately touching a young client in September.
According to police, Manyang Lou, 58, is facing one charge of sexual assault against a child under the age of 14. The victim, an 11-year-old girl, told police Lou sexually assaulted her during a massage last month.
The alleged assault happened at Kyou Beauty Salon, located on 4009 West Spring Mountain Road, near Valley View Boulevard, police said.
Clark County Detention Center records show Lou was arrested on Sept. 27.
According to court records, Lou has been placed on house arrest, was ordered to stay away from the salon and to stop giving massages.
Lou's preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 16.
