Click here for updates on this story
BOSTON (WBZ) -- There is a shortage of snow plow drivers in towns across Massachusetts, and some are now offering to pay big bucks this winter.
Last year, a shortage of plow drivers meant some major roads were not completely cleared. In order to get ahead of the problem, several communities are offering big pay incentives for those who have their own trucks.
Watertown is offering hourly rates up to $200 for anyone that has their commercial driver’s license.
Both Worcester and Lowell are offering rates as high as $155 per hour.
Chelmsford and Sandwich have hourly rates as high as $135.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.