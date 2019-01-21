LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Most citizen do not think twice about a "do not disturb" sign on the handle of a hotel room door, but to hotel employees, it could be a signal of something illegal taking place in that room.
It’s one of the warning signs 500,000 Marriott employees are trained to spot.
"Human trafficking is a horrific form of modern slavery that entraps millions of people around the world," Arne Sorenson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Marriott International, said. "By educating and empowering our global workforce to say something if they see something, we are not just standing up for the most vulnerable in society, we are also protecting associates and guests as well as living up to a core company value -- serving our world."
Marriott launched its mandatory human trafficking awareness training program for on-property staff in both managed and franchised properties in January 2017, underscoring ongoing efforts under the company's robust sustainability and social impact platform, Serve 360: Doing Good in Every Direction.
As part of National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month, Marriott was pleased to report that hundreds of thousands of associates have stepped forward to understand and stop the exploitation.
"Hotels can unfortunately be unwilling venues for this unconscionable crime – and as a global hotel company that cares about human rights, we're proud to be training hotel workers across the Marriott system to spot the signs," Dr. David Rodriguez, Chief Global Human Resources Officer at Marriott International, said. "There is no easy fix, but combatting modern-day slavery starts with awareness – and we now have a significant number of people capable of recognizing suspicious behavior and reporting it to management and, in some cases, law enforcement."
Since launching the program, Marriott said its training has directly resulted in young people being removed from dangerous situations.
To develop and test its human trafficking awareness training program, Marriott spent nearly a year collaborating with ECPAT-USA and Polaris – two leading non-profits that specialize in combatting human trafficking.
The company arranged for the program to be translated from English into 16 additional languages and also made sure it could be taken either online or in a classroom setting, so it can be accessed and understood in the 130 countries and territories where Marriott operates.
The instruction is also broken down by role because the signs that a front desk clerk sees may differ from those that a housekeeper or bartender sees.
The International Labour Organization projected that worldwide, more than 40 million people are subjected to modern slavery and UNICEF estimated that about 25 percent of trafficking globally involves children.
Polaris, which runs the National Human Trafficking Hotline in the United States, estimated there are hundreds of thousands of sex and forced-labor trafficking victims in the United States.
Examples of the visible and hidden warning signs that Marriott shares with its hotel staff:
- Minimal luggage and clothing
- Multiple men seen being escorted one at a time to a guest room
- Individuals who can't speak freely or seem disoriented
- Guests who insist on little or no housekeeping
