LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers were arrested in connection with a child abuse incident this month.
Destini Woodruff, 26, and John Woodruff, 29, were investigated in a May 9 incident where they allegedly hit the child "multiple times to inflict pain," police said. Destini is the child's mother and John is the child's step-father.
The child had multiple bruises, police said. The couple was arrested May 19 and were taken to Clark County Detention Center where they face several charges:
- Conspiracy to commit child abuse
- Child abuse (three counts)
- Domestic battery by strangulation
Both officers had been with Metro since 2016 in the Southeast Area Command. Destini has been placed on administrative leave without pay, while police said John's employment was terminated Tuesday "as a result of a separate internal investigation."
Additional details were not provided. Check back for updates.
