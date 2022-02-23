Mario's Westside Market plans expansion with $1 million in ARPA funds

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A landmark grocery store in Las Vegas' Historic Westside could be expanding, after receiving $1,000,000 in American Rescue Plan funds.
Mario's Westside Market has been a staple to the community for over 20 years.
"I have a great following as fare as customer base," said owner Mario Berlanga, who grew up down the street from the market he eventually opened.
He said he wants to expand the current market into a more large-scale supermarket, since Mario's is one of the only grocery stores in the community.
"Over here, you want to get a cake for one of our kid's birthday, there's not one in the neighborhood," he said.
With the help of $1,000,000 his market received in ARPA funds, Berlanga wants to move his storefront to the empty CVS that sits next door.
The building is almost double the size of his current market.
"We can add so many more services," he said. "Add 10, 15 new jobs to the community ... Right now, I sell produce, but if we can get this larger building, we can have a full-service produce department."
Berlanga sees the expansion as an opportunity to give his neighbors in a historically underserved community a better variety of groceries and options.
"The whole neighborhood's changing and to be part of that - it's a good feeling that I can see where we first started, to where we're at, to hopefully where we're going."
The deal between Berlanga and the former CVS has not been finalized.
Berlanga said if the deal goes through, the original Mario's Westside Market will be torn down to make room for more parking.
