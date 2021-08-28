LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A local Marine survived the suicide bomb attack yards away from him at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul on Thursday.
His parents shared their relief, and their plans to honor the 13 other U.S. service members killed in the attack.
William and Angela sat in their west Las Vegas home describing the list of emotions as their 22-year-old son Trevor, a Marine, remains in Afghanistan processing people at the airport.
“The worry, the stress, the frustration, anger, I mean it’s everything. You sit there and you just pray for a call, a text, an email, anything," William said.
For security reasons, William and Angela did not disclose their last name or show their son Trevor's photograph.
Trevor, based at Camp Pendleton, was deployed to Afghanistan a week and a half ago.
“We get a message, 'Hey, you may not hear from me a month or two,' and that’s, that’s it," William said.
Guarding their phone, William and Angela said they barely got any sleep as they awaited to hear from Trevor after the explosions. They finally heard from him Friday morning.
“When I heard his voice, besides the emotion, mostly of me, not him, all that training, it just snapped. All that training, it like, just snapped. He said, he goes, you don’t even realize, you don’t even care for your own life, you’re just doing what you need to do get everybody," William said.
Just hearing Trevor's voice William got emotional talking about.
“You start realizing every conversation, every word is precious," William said.
Ten of the 13 U.S. service members that were killed were based in Camp Pendleton. William and Angela said their son knew some of them.
“My son, they’re all changed from what they had to go through. So it was a great phone call, but you know, it was a bad day," Angela said.
William is hoping to get event coordinators, and people in the valley together to organize a memorial or ceremony service.
"Vegas is a great venue, great city, great large events, and we have some of the greatest areas, people and community that pull together in hard times. I would love to be able to get some of these coordinators, these event venues, to come together and help put something together for these heroes for when they return, them and their families. With all my frustration, anger and ball of emotions I’m just reaching out to see if the community can come together and help organize something for our heroes," William said.
