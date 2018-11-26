LAS VEGAS -- In Nevada, you’re only allowed to smoke recreational marijuana in your home. But all the tourists in Las Vegas don’t have a home.
That’s why some lawmakers are pushing for marijuana lounges.
County Commissioner-Elect Tick Segerblom and a handful of state assembly members checked out the first of only two facilities in the U.S. where people can buy and smoke weed in the same place -- in San Francisco.
“We wanted to go up and firsthand see what they do and talk to the state and the city and see what issues have come up,” Segerblom said.
Both lounges were attached to dispensaries.
"They screen people to make sure they aren't under the influence of anything before they go in there, and then they watch you while you’re in there," Segerblom said. "One place just allowed 30 minutes, and then you had to leave -- and the other place was much more informal but you had to pay a fee to go in."
Segerblom told FOX5 he likes the strict screening and has some other ideas.
"In Nevada, I think you could also add food or beverages, entertainment, massages, something extra."
That “something extra” is to lure in more people and therefore more money.
"We have to figure out the way to make money,” said Segerblom.
Local dispensaries would cash in too.
“We’re excited. We think it’s an awesome opportunity for the Las Vegas market,” said David Farris of Planet 13.
FOX5 got a look at the area where the world’s largest dispensary plans to expand if Segerblom’s proposal passes.”
"In upcoming phases we're looking at a possibly lounge concept," Farris said.
Visitor Phillip Trafecanty says lounges are an “excellent idea.”
"it'd be nice [and] comfortable to be in a place where there's lots of security cameras and edibles and food and coffee to drink,” he said.
Segerblom will be sworn in as county commissioner in January and says this is at the top of his agenda.
"It just seems like an idea whose time has come, and we've seen in California for sure that it can work," he said.
Segerblom says since legislation moves slowly, it could take about a year to get the lounges up and running.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.