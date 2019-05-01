LAS VEGAS (FOX5) Las Vegas is the first Nevada city to approve marijuana consumption lounges.
The city council passed the ordnance Wednesday, allowing retail marijuana stores and dispensaries to apply for a special use permit to open a lounge.
Businesses with a permit could allow customers to buy and use marijuana on property. There are many restrictions. The city council decided a lounge has to be at least 1,000 feet away from casinos and schools. Lounges would have to have an air control plan to keep smoke from getting out.
Also a part of the ordinance: no smoking outside and no alcohol is permitted.
For the first year, the only businesses with access to this license are the 12 dispensaries in the city. Other interested businesses will have to wait at least a year, the city decided.
