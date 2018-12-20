LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – The marijuana industry is helping veterans in a different way. A local dispensary is calling on local heroes for their skills to help keep its business safe.
Reef Dispensary hired an all-veteran security team through Tryke Security, which specializes in security for cannabis companies.
"This is sometimes seen as a high-risk business, but we feel completely safe having these guys as a part of our team," said Mike Pizzo, the marketing content manager for Reef Dispensary.
Pot shops in Las Vegas are attracting visitors from across the globe.
Now dispensaries are working to keep up with the demand.
Reef dispensary both grows and sells marijuana in a massive operation -- that's why it's choosing to hire local veterans to keep workers honest and visitors in line.
"[I spent] 13 years in the Air Force,” said Walter Simpson, a veteran and now K9 handler at Reef Dispensary.
Simpson said it’s hard for veterans to transition after their service.
"It is difficult. It's a whole other environment as far as working with civilians. Working with military is much easier because it is much more structured,” said Simpson.
While Simpson said pot isn’t for him, he said it’s a way for veterans to be employed and feel a sense of camaraderie.
"We hang out together. We depend on each other -- just like the military. Our lives are in each other's hands,” said Simpson.
