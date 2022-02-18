Man's body found near Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas police say
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said they were investigating a homicide near the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday morning.

According to Lt. Ray Spencer, police were on scene of Las Vegas Boulevard and Checkered Flag Lane.

During a media briefing, Spencer stated that workers at the Speedway found the body of a man around 10 a.m. on Feb. 18. The victim appeared to be a Hispanic man between 25 to 35 years old.

Spencer said police believe he died somewhere else and was dropped near the Speedway overnight, approximately eight to 10 hours prior.

Detectives will begin canvassing the area for camera footage. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

