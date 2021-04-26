LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Henderson authorities are investigating a body found in the travel lanes in the area of Lake Mead Parkway and I-215 freeway onramp.
About 3:30 pm. on Monday, a man of unknown age was pronounced dead at the scene after being found in the roadway. According to Henderson police, the death did not appear suspicious during a preliminary investigation.
Lanes in the area are expected to be closed for "the next several hours" while police conduct an investigation. The cause of death, age and identity of the man will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office pending notification of next of kin.
Avoid the area.
