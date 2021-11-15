LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The statue of a little boy is going to be back outside The D Las Vegas soon.
It was vandalized and needed some repairs before returning to its spot outside the downtown casino.
In September, it was knocked over by a group dancing on the statue, which also damaged the fountain.
The statue has been outside The D for the last six years. It's a replica of Manneken Pis, a bronze fountain sculpture in the heart of Brussels, Belgium, first erected in the 1600s.
I want to thank all my Well Wishers!Time and Welding heals all wounds!I’m getting released soon and will be backAiming To Please @theDlasvegas @CityOfLasVegas #DTLV pic.twitter.com/ilzSkjJF8S— MannekenPisLasVegas (@MannekenPis_LV) November 15, 2021
