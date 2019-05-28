LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A handful of employees quit from the MTO Café in downtown Las Vegas after a video showed a former manager berating a server.
“Five of us left,” Allyson Abelido said.
Abelido recorded the video Sunday, May 26, and posted it hours later. The video was viewed more than 300,000 times at the time of this posting.
She said the explosive confrontation happened at the end of a stressful shift.
“He stormed in and he screamed and said, ‘Ally, only you worked hard today,’” Abelido said.
Another server, Lisa Hammond, confronted him. “I said, ‘That’s not nice, we all did a good job,'” Hammond said. “He started cussing at me and telling [other servers] we weren’t good workers, and not to tip me out.”
Ben Sabouri, the owner of MTO Café said the manager in the video was fired, and provided this statement:
We are deeply saddened and disturbed by what has come to our attention. This behavior is against our core beliefs and values as a company, owners, and team. We have terminated the manager, who has incorrectly been identified as a partner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.