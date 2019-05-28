LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police were investigating early Tuesday after a man was wounded in an east valley shooting.
The shooting happened in the 3600 block of Crestview Drive just after 4 a.m., according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition with nonlife-threatening injuries, police said.
No suspects are in custody, and the investigation is ongoing, police said.
Stay with FOX5 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.