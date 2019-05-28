NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One man is hoping to fix the trash and loitering problem around the Martin Luther King Jr. statue in North Las Vegas.
Rodney Smith comes to the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Carey Avenue on the third Saturday of every month to clean trash around the statue, inspect damage to the area and feed homeless people at the nearby plaza.
"This is becoming an encampment for some of our homeless and less fortunate citizens. And because of that it brings some added trash," Smith said. "We also want to make sure that it looks nice. We want people to come and visit the statue."
Smith said he has been coming to clean the statue for several years. In that time, clothes and trash have continued to grow while the amount of visitors embracing the plaza has decreased.
Clark County has a maintenance contract to have the area cleaned every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, but with more homeless people showing up to lounge in the shaded area, the trash and clothes piles up.
But Smith said this isn't just Clark County's responsibility -- it has to fall on the community to keep the area clean to be able to embrace the statue and teach kids the importance of Dr.King.
"Let's continue to keep it in a condition where folks will want to come and expose their children to the dreamer, the words of his dream and really get educated on civil rights," Smith said.
