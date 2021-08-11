LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are on scene of a death investigation east of the Las Vegas Strip.
About 1:54 p.m. authorities received a report of a suspicious person in the 3600 block of Paradise Road near Sands Avenue. The caller found two deceased adults, a man and woman, inside an apartment unit.
No arrests or suspects were known Wednesday afternoon.
According to Officer Misael Parra, nothing at the scene indicates a homicide at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation.
