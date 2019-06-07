HENDERSON (FOX5) -- A man and a woman were arrested after a barricade situation in the valley late Thursday night, Henderson police said.
According to police, officers were called to the 900 block of Chaps Circle, near College and East Horizon drives, about 10:40 p.m. Henderson police had received multiple calls about shots being fired near a residence.
When officers arrived, a male suspect in his 50s had barricaded himself inside a home, Henderson police said. Officers found evidence that the man was armed and attempted to negotiate with the suspect.
SWAT was eventually called in and the man was taken into custody by about 4:15 a.m. Henderson police said a woman, also in her 50s, was taken into custody.
No injuries were reported during the incident.
The male suspect is facing multiple charges, including possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, according to police. The woman was facing a single charge of resisting an officer.
