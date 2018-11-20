LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas detectives said they are investigating a shooting that left one person injured in the southwest valley Tuesday morning.
According to Metro Lt. Gordon, a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds was dropped off at Spring Valley Hospital on Rainbow Boulevard and Hacienda Avenue at 3:55 a.m.
The victim was transferred to the University Medical Center Trauma Unit in critical condition.
Police said they have not located the scene of the shooting.
Check back for updates.
