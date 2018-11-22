LAS VEGAS -- Las Vegas police arrested a man with a BB gun in an employee parking on the outskirts of McCarran Airport about 7:15 p.m. Thursday.
Employees at the airport monitoring surveillance cameras saw the man with the gun, according to a spokeswoman for McCarran.
Metro Police responded and took the man into custody without incident. The man appeared intoxicated and was in possession of an unloaded BB gun, police said.
There was no threat to the airport, according to police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.