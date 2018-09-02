LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man who was critically injured in a rollover crash in southwest Las Vegas on Friday was pronounced dead on Saturday.
According to Las Vegas police, John Kaleimamhu, 27, died at the hospital on Sept. 1 due to the injuries he sustained from a rollover crash on the 9200 block of West Russell Road near Jerry Tarkanian Way and South Fort Apache Road.
At the time of the accident, Kaleimamhu was speeding on Russell Road while arguing with a passenger inside another car, police said. He made an abrupt lane change that caused his vehicle to lose traction and rotate in a clockwise direction.
Kaleimamhu was ejected from his seat as he was not wearing his seatbelt and may have been impaired, according to police.
