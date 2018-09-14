LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The man who shot and killed a man in a Las Vegas Strip parking garage in 2016 was sentenced on Wednesday.
Charles Smith, 28, was charged with second degree murder with the use of a deadly weapon in the shooting death of Fuli Ji, a 52-year-old man from Chino Hills, California.
Smith was sentenced to a minimum 14 years and maximum of 35 years behind bars. He was given 682 days credit for time served, according to the Clark County District Court.
On the night of Oct. 21, 2016, Las Vegas Metro police responded to reports of a shooting in an employee parking garage near the intersection of Frank Sinatra Drive and Jay Sarno Way.
Officer found Ji suffering from multiple gunshot wounds near a van parked in the parking garage, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Smith was located on the second floor of the parking garage and taken into custody.
