UPDATE: The man who died in a hit-and-run crash on Sept. 27 morning has been identified.
Victor Carl Hutchings, 67, died of blunt force injuries in the crash northeast of Las Vegas. His manner of death has been classified as an accident.
Hutchings was a North Las Vegas resident, according to the Clark County Coroner.
ORIGINAL STORY (SEPT. 27): LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol said one person died in a hit-and-run crash northeast of the Las Vegas Valley on Sunday morning.
About 4:30 a.m. on September 27, NHP said a black Volkswagen four-door sedan and a red Indian Motorcycle were driving north on I-15 at mile marker 78, toward Moapa, with the sedan behind the motorcycle.
The sedan hit the back of the motorcycle, NHP said, throwing the rider from the motorcycle. The rider died on scene.
The identity of the rider will be released at a later date by the Clark County Coroner's Office.
NHP said the driver of the sedan fled the scene and hasn't been found.
Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at (702) 385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com. To contact NHP, call (702) 486-4100.
(1) comment
Defunding the police 👮♀️,yup !
