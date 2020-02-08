LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man on the run from police in North Las Vegas was caught in an Orlando suburb this week, Kissimmee Police said.
Fernando Rodriguez-Corbin, 58, was wanted by the North Las Vegas Police Department for the stabbing of his girlfriend and roommate more than five years ago.
According to a media release, a man matching his description was spotted on Feb. 6 at a Home Depot in Kissimmee, a suburb outside of Orlando, Florida. Police said he provided part of his name and reversed his social security number.
He was then identified by his tattoos, police said.
Rodriguez-Corbin was booked into the Osceola County Jail. He faces attempted murder charges in North Las Vegas.
