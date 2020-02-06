LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The man police say beat and robbed a woman in a downtown Las Vegas elevator has been arrested in Los Angeles, according to Las Vegas police.
James Moore, 43, was been arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department and is currently being held on a no bail warrant, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police announced Thursday afternoon. He is currently awaiting extradition for robbery of an elderly person and battery by strangulation of an elderly person, according to a news release.
James Moore has been arrested by the @LAPD and is currently being held on a No Bail warrant. He is currently awaiting extradition for robbery of an elderly person and battery by strangulation of an elderly person.#newsalert#wanted#localnews pic.twitter.com/4PV6aOQefX— LVMPD (@LVMPD) February 6, 2020
Moore allegedly beat an elderly woman in the Fremont Street elevator before stealing her purse on Jan. 15.
A surveillance video showed Moore throwing the victim to the floor and punching her before walking away from the scene.
Good job 👏 metro police! Another worthless Kenyan garbage purse theif off the streets! 13/90 members have been involved in quite a few crimes in 2020 !
Another fine individual.
