LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The man police say beat and robbed a woman in a downtown Las Vegas elevator has been arrested in Los Angeles, according to Las Vegas police.

James Moore, 43, was been arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department and is currently being held on a no bail warrant, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police announced Thursday afternoon. He is currently awaiting extradition for robbery of an elderly person and battery by strangulation of an elderly person, according to a news release.

Moore allegedly beat an elderly woman in the Fremont Street elevator before stealing her purse on Jan. 15.

A surveillance video showed Moore throwing the victim to the floor and punching her before walking away from the scene.

