LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man wanted in a California killing this week may be in Las Vegas, authorities say.
Seth Lambert, 22, is wanted by the Merced Police Department in a homicide on June 12. Lambert is considered armed and dangerous, police said.
He was last driving a black 2000 Toyota Truck with California license plate 7P33822 and may have possibly fled to Las Vegas, according to Merced Police.
Anyone with information of his whereabout is urged to contact Detective Pinnegar at 209-388-7712 or pinnegarj@cityofmerced.org, or can leave an anonymous tip by calling 209-385-4725.
