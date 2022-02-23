LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man who was arrested in connection with discovery of a boy's body found inside a freezer at a Las Vegas home made his first court appearance on Wednesday.
Brandon Toseland, 35, identified as the boyfriend of the child's mother, faces two counts of kidnapping, according to court records. A Las Vegas judge said Wednesday that murder charges will also be added.
In court, the body was identified as belonging to a 4-year-old boy. Prosecutors said the child had visible injuries. However, an official autopsy is pending.
The boy was found after the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the child's mother sent a letter to school with an older sibling to give to their teacher.
According to police, the note reportedly stated the mother was being held against her will, and she didn't know where her preschool-age child was. The note said she assumed the boy was dead.
After speaking with officers, the woman, who is the mother of both children, told police she last saw her youngest child on Dec. 11. She told investigators she had been abused by her live-in boyfriend and was asking him where her child was, then believed the child was deceased. She told police she was not allowed to leave the house or go into the garage.
Authorities obtained a search warrant on the residence and discovered the body of the young boy inside a garage freezer. Investigators believe he had been dead since early December 2021.
Toseland's next court appearance was set for Feb. 28 at 7:30 a.m. He will remain in custody until then.
The family of the boy created a GoFundMe, which can be seen by clicking here. Additionally, SafeNest is Nevada’s largest nonprofit agency dedicated to ending the epidemic of domestic violence in Clark County. For anyone in need of help, call or text their 24-hour confidential hotline: 702-646-4981.
