LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A 24-year-old man was thrown from an SUV and killed in a crash northeast of the Las Vegas Valley on Sunday night.
Nevada Highway Patrol spokesman Trooper Travis Smaka said the crash happened just before 6 p.m. on Dec. 29.
The man was driving in a 1997 dark-colored Toyota 4Runner with a woman on I-15 southbound at Clark County mile marker 67, near Crystal, when it ran off the roadway for an unknown reason, Smaka said.
The Toyota overturned and threw the driver, killing him. NHP said it didn't appear he was wearing a seat belt. The woman was taken to University Medical Center in Las Vegas with a non-life threatening injury.
The crash was still under investigation, Smaka said.
