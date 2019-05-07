LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man accused of making threats toward a Las Vegas Catholic school was arrested again on battery charges and intimidating a police officer, according to jail records.
Todd Pomeroy, 57, was arrested April 29 after allegedly making threats to St. Viator Catholic School, which resulted in cancellation of classes that day.
Court records indicate his bail was set to $25,000 April 30 on the condition Pomeroy did not make contact with school employees and stayed away from St. Viator. Records indicate a surety bond was posted the same day.
Pomeroy had an initial appearance scheduled for Tuesday morning. However, court records indicate it was cancelled after another criminal complaint was filed in a battery case.
Pomeroy's bail was reset to $50,000 in his threat case after the complaint was filed. Records also indicate his initial surety bond was exonerated on Tuesday.
Pomeroy faces charges of intimidating a public officer, battery on a protected person and disorderly conduct, according to court and jail records.
Pomeroy has a preliminary hearing set for May 21 at 9 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.