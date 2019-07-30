LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man took Las Vegas Metropolitan Police on a chase in the east Las Vegas Valley late Monday night but was later found by police air units.
LVMPD Lt. David Gordon said patrol officers noticed a four-door Toyota exiting a parking lot in the area of Boulder Highway and Desert Inn Road and driving recklessly just before 11:43 p.m. July 29.
Officers attempted a vehicle stop at Desert Inn and Ferndale Street. Gordon said the driver made a U-turn and drove on the left side of the road, intentionally trying to ram the police vehicle head-on.
Police initiated a pursuit but it was discontinued shortly after due to excessive speed.
Gordon said an air unit spotted the vehicle shortly after. The driver exited the vehicle on-foot near 88 Vallejo Avenue. Police set up a perimeter with the K9 unit and the man was taken into custody after hiding in a yard at 65 Suzy Court.
