LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An Oregon man is going to be jailed in Las Vegas on a murder charge Thursday night after his girlfriend's body was found earlier this week in Bullhead City, Arizona.
Bullhead City police identified the woman as Megan Rae Jean Hannah, 27, of Medford, Oregon. Her body was found by a passerby on Jan. 2 with multiple gunshot wounds.
Hannah was last seen with her boyfriend, 37-year-old Ryan Lynn Clark, police said, noting he had an "extensive violent criminal history."
Clark checked into a Laughlin hotel and used rental cars to travel to Bullhead City, police said. The car was seen leaving the area of the homicide in the early morning hours of Sunday.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police stopped Clark in Laughlin when he left his hotel room on Thursday. He will be booked into the Clark County Detention Center on a murder charge.
"Inside his rental car, police located several items belonging to Megan Hannah. A search warrant was conducted on his hotel room where detectives located more of the victim's belongings, the weapon believed to be used in the homicide, and bullets consistent with the ammunition found at the crime scene," the department wrote on Facebook.
