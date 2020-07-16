LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department have taken a man into custody after homicide investigation on Thursday morning.
Around 10:20 a.m. police received a call that a female was unresponsive at a residence in the 8400 block of Blackstone Ridge Court, near Decatur Boulevard and Blue Diamond Road. Officers arrived and found a female in her 30s, deceased.
LVMPD Lt. Ray Spencer said that a male in his 30s was found at the residence and taken into custody. Based on information available on Thursday afternoon, detectives believe the homicide was the result of a domestic struggle. Spencer said that the male called 9-1-1 to the residence.
The identity of the female will be released by the Clark County Coroner's office pending notification of kin.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX5 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.