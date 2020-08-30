UPDATE: Police said the man was taken into custody without incident at 7:45 p.m.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police and SWAT are on scene of a barricade in the east valley.
Officers responded to the 5700 block of Pavot Court, near Vegas Valley and Cabana drives, about 3 p.m. on August 30 for a domestic disturbance.
According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. Brian Boxler, officers spoke with the armed suspect who is refusing to comply and exit the house.
As of 7 p.m., police said SWAT assumed tactical control and was speaking with the man to try ending the situation peacefully.
Vegas Valley is closed east and west of Canonero Street. Avoid the area.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
