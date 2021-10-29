LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting near Pecos Road and Lake Mead Boulevard.
About 10:40 p.m. on Oct. 28, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police received a call about a shooting in the 3500 block of E. Lake Mead Boulevard.
One male victim was found with non-life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound. They were transported to an area hospital.
Police believe the shooting was the result of a dispute between two people.
A suspect is still outstanding.
This is an ongoing investigation.
