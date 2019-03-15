LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Police investigated a shooting that critically injured a man at an east valley upholstery supplies store Friday night, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
Officers were called to Santa Barbara Upholstery Supplies on West Charleston Boulevard near Pecos Road at 5:07 p.m. Friday. There, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
Police had no information on any possible suspects.
Stay with FOX5 for updates.
