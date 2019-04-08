LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man was struck by a bus in downtown Las Vegas Monday, according to Las Vegas Fire & Rescue and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
Las Vegas Fire spokesman Tim Szymanski said the crash was reported at 1:17 p.m. April 8 at the intersection of Fremont St. and Las Vegas Blvd.
Szymanski said a young male adult was found in the intersection after being struck by a bus.
Szymanksi said the man was transported to University Medical Center. LVMPD confirmed the man had non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said the intersection was closed for a short period while they investigated the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.