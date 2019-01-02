LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police were investigating a fatal crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian on Wednesday night.
A silver four-door sedan struck a man near Charleston Boulevard and Christy Lane in the east valley about 6:45 p.m., Metro Lt. Jeff Goodwin said.
The man, who police said was in his 60s, was taken to University Medical Center where he died.
The unidentified male driver in his 20s remained on scene and was cooperating with police, Goodwin said. Impairment was not suspected as a factor.
Sgt. Paul McCullough of Metro's traffic detail said the driver was on his way home from work. A witness told police the victim was not in a crosswalk, but was standing in the road wearing dark clothing.
McCullough urged both drivers and pedestrians to pay closer attention on the roads.
"No one wants to have that on their conscience for the rest of their life, whether they were jaywalking or not," McCullough said.
It was not known if the driver will face charges, but police on scene said at this point "it doesn't look like it."
The identity of the man will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office after next of kin has been notified.
Roads were expected to be closed in both directions on Charleston Boulevard while Metro's fatal detail investigates the crash.
McCullough said auto-pedestrian crashes were down about 20 percent from 2017 to 2018, but couldn't immediately provide specifics.
