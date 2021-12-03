LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said a man was stabbed to death in a hotel room at the Rio hotel-casino on Friday morning.
Just after midnight on Dec. 3, police responded to the stabbing in the 3700 block of W. Flamingo Road, the address of Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino.
Officers were directed to a hotel room where a man was found with stab wounds. He was taken to University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
Police say the suspect and victim were fighting in the room prior to the stabbing. The fight was believed to be drug-related.
The suspect and victim were known to each other, police said. No suspect information was immediately released. The investigation is ongoing.
The victim's identity will be released by the Clark County coroner after next of kin has been notified. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact police or CrimeStoppers.
