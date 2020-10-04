LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said a man was stabbed to death in a south valley timeshare on Sunday morning.
According to Lt. Ray Spencer with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called about 11 a.m. on October 4 to the 9900 block of S. Las Vegas Boulevard, the address of the Grandview at Las Vegas.
On the ninth floor, a man was found stabbed in the hallway. Lt. Spencer said emergency personnel rendered aid, but the man was pronounced dead.
The victim was described as a Black man in his mid-30s. His identity will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office after next of kin has been notified.
Police say the victim arrived at the timeshare tower with a woman. They went to the ninth floor where a birthday party was happening. Lt. Spencer said there was a fight between the woman and another man inside of the room. At some point that man punched the woman, knocking her down.
Then, police said a group ran out of the room toward the victim, who ran down the hallway, then someone in the group stabbed him. Lt. Spencer said the group of eight, five men and three women, then left the timeshare.
Lt. Spencer asked anyone with information to contact LVMPD or to remain anonymous, contact CrimeStoppers.
Let's all thank the Raiders and Sissopiss for the great new people we get to welcome from California.
Birthday parties, funerals & Bbqs Its all they do, kill someone. They have ruined Las Vegas.
Apparently only some lives matter.
