LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police detectives were on scene of a homicide in the east valley Tuesday night.
According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. David Gordon, officers responded about 9 p.m. on July 28 to 6009 Clark Street, near Boulder Highway and Tropicana Avenue.
At the scene, police said a man was found with multiple stab wounds. He was taken to Sunrise Trauma where he died.
Police said the man and a suspect were in an argument before the stabbing. The suspect left the area before police arrived. No suspect information was provided.
The identity of the victim will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office.
Anyone with information is urged to reach out to police, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (702) 385-5555, or at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
(4) comments
You can probably copy this article and run it every two weeks, I'm happy to be away from the drugs and violence of that part of town.
Probably the most drugs in town are ,around that intersection?
Every fargin day. Sisolak is a scumbag. DemocRats RUIN lives.
Sure is ,gets his emailed orders every day ,illegally on state computer,from obummer & holder ! And where’s his little soy boy friend from the MGM ? The looter bum ?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.