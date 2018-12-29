NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police said a person was fatally stabbed after a fight broke out at a party late Friday night.
The stabbing was reported just after midnight on the 3500 block of Stanley Avenue, near East Owens Avenue and North Pecos Road, North Las Vegas police said. There had been a large party and a fight broke out.
The victim, a 21-year-old man, was found lying in the street with an apparent stab wound and was taken to University Medical Center. He was later pronounced dead at UMC, according to police.
Witnesses told police they heard a lot of yelling before the stabbing, North Las Vegas police said. Investigators believe the stabbing was not a random act of violence, but do not know what the motive could be.
The Clark County coroner will release the man identity after his next of kin had been notified.
Anyone with any information in regards to this incident is urged to contact North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or by visiting www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
