LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Police were investigating after a man was stabbed in the northeast valley Friday night.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police responded to a call 7:26 p.m. Friday of a man who had been stabbed at 4730 E. Craig Road.

The man was transported to a hospital with serious but nonlife-threatening injuries, police said.

A suspect was taken into custody without incident, police said. Detectives were on the scene completing the investigation.

