LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man was stabbed in the central Las Vegas Valley early Wednesday morning and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the victim knew the man who stabbed him.
LVMPD Lt. Allen Larsen said police were called at approximately 4:22 a.m. to a stabbing on the 3100 block of Arville Street. Police said a driver found a 46-year-old male in the middle of the street with stab wounds to his chest.
The man was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Larsen said the victim knew the suspect who stabbed him but the motive is still unknown. Police could not provide additional details about the suspect.
Larsen said the investigation is ongoing.
