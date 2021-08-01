LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are seeking to identify a man in two armed robberies on Sunday morning.
According to police, the man allegedly committed two armed robberies, first near Buffalo Drive and Washington Avenue, then about six miles away near Flamingo Road and El Capitan Way.
The man was described as being in his early 20s, 5'10" tall, medium build with short hair. At the time of the robberies, police said he was wearing a blue surgical mask, jeans, black shoes and a printed hooded sweatshirt.
Anyone with information was asked to contact police or CrimeStoppers to remain anonymous at 702-385-5555.
