LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police arrested a man sought in a California homicide who fled the state with his toddler son.
Celestine Stoot Jr., 31, and his 2-year-old son Celestine Stoot III, were last seen on July 4 in Lake Elsinore, California.
On Tuesday evening, Stoot Jr. was taken into custody without incident. The boy was unharmed, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. He will be reunited with family.
Update 1:On 7/6/21 around 5:45PM Suspect Stoot & his 2 year old son were located in Las Vegas, NV. Stoot was taken into custody without incident. Celestine Stoot III, the 2 year old son of the suspect, was unharmed. Law enforcement is in the process of reuniting him with family. pic.twitter.com/kF3dFroQ7V— Riverside County Sheriff's Dept (@RSO) July 7, 2021
Stoot Jr. was reportedly booked into the Clark County Detention Center pending extradition to Riverside County.
On Monday, RCSD deputies responded to the 17000 block of Hayes Avenue in Lake Elsinore to investigate a report of a dead woman. She was later identified as 43-year-old Natasha Denise Barlow from San Jacinto.
Stoot Jr., her boyfriend, was identified as the suspect in her killing.
