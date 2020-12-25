LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department was investigating after a man was shot outside a business Friday morning in the central valley.
According to LVMPD Lt. Ken Nogle, police responded to a report of gunfire in the 500 block of East Sahara Avenue, near Paradise Road.
Nogle said that citizen's had reported an adult male was shot outside a business. Arriving officers located a man with "at least one gunshot wound."
According to Nogle, the man was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries. "He is alive at this time," Nogle said.
Nogle confirmed that s suspect was taken into custody.
(1) comment
Another loser!
