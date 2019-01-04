LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said a man was shot before a shootout between suspects and security at the Wild Wild West hotel-casino on Friday morning.
According to Metro Police, officers were called to the property on West Tropicana Avenue, near Polaris Avenue, at 11:12 a.m. A man was shot in the elbow, but he was not taken to the hospital.
Las Vegas police spokesman Lt. Jay Rivera said the man's injury was superficial and didn't require a medical transport.
Police said the victim had an argument with the suspects before the shooting.
As the suspects were leaving in a maroon SUV, they got into a confrontation with security and fired several shots at them. Security shot back, police said.
Police asked the public to look out for a 4-door maroon SUV, possibly a Kia, with a broken back window, seen leaving the area.
The shootings happened outside the property, as there was damage to the building's exterior, Rivera said.
No other details were immediately available.
Check back for updates.
