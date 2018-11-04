LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said they were investigating a fatal shooting in the central valley on Sunday.
The shooting was reported near Lake Mead Boulevard and J Street around noon.
Officers responded and found a black man in his early 20s with multiple gunshot wounds, Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said on scene. The man, who has not been identified, was taken to UMC Trauma where he was pronounced dead.
Spencer said the preliminary information shows the victim was walking westbound on Lake Mead Boulevard with his girlfriend when another man ran up behind him and fired at the victim multiple times.
Another man told police he was grazed by a bullet in the shooting and was being treated at UMC. It was not known if he was connected to the shooting.
Police were interviewing the victim's girlfriend but urged anyone with information to come forward, as multiple witnesses left the scene. The suspect's whereabouts were unknown.
Spencer said gang detectives were investigating and he did not believe this was a random act of violence.
Lake Mead from H to J streets were expected to be closed for several hours while homicide detectives investigated.
The identity of the victim will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office once next of kin has been notified.
